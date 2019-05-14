Ranking: Louisiana worst state in the U.S.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana is the worst state in the country, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s latest rankings of the Best States.

The rankings are determined by several criteria, including health care, education, economy, and opportunity.

Governor John Bel Edwards says the data used in the ranking is old and it takes time for the progress the state has made to show up.

“Unfortunately, this ranking doesn’t accurately reflect the progress Louisiana has made in recent years and how much better we are doing today, given the gains that we have made in many critical areas that directly impact people’s lives” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

In a Twitter post, Republican candidate for Governor Dr. Ralph Abraham says Edwards is the problem.

Washington is ranked as the best state in the country. Arkansas is ranked 45 and Texas is ranked 38.

Click here for the report.