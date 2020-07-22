Reactions to Mayor Adrian Perkins running for Senate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced Wednesday morning he plans to run for U.S. Senate to unseat Republican incumbent Senator Bill Cassidy.

Perkins made the announcement online and his campaign team tells us he plans to travel to Baton Rouge on Thursday to qualify. His campaign team said he’s not doing an interviews right now regarding the announcement but plans to talk with reporters at some point.

In the post, Perkins said he’s running for Senate because “We face a virus that threatens our lives, safety, and the economy, but Washington’s political games are only making us sick.”

“But together we can face the challenges of this moment head on. We can beat the virus and save lives. We can understand and grow from our differences instead of being divided by them. We can demand a government that serves all of our people not just the wealthy and well connected,” Perkins, (D) Shreveport.

LSU Shreveport political science professor, Jeffrey Sadow said it’s been nearly twenty years since someone from north Louisiana was able to win a Senate position, the last being J. Bennett Johnson, and it’s difficult to win votes from south Louisiana.

“He’s definitely going to be an underdog. It’s going to be a difficult task for him to win. Say he doesn’t win it may complicate any reelection hopes he may have in two years,” Sadow said. “During his two years as mayor, almost two years as mayor, some of the things he’s done are controversial and going to make pretty good fodder against him in the campaign. Whereas we look at Cassidy and there’s really not much out there being said. Typically the way he votes on issues are pretty much a majority of state voters would want.”

Sadow also said it’s an effort by state Democrats to not just give away the Senate seat to a Republican.

“The reason why is that major parties don’t like to have a pass. Just to give away an office like that without really putting up much of a struggle. They want to get their voters out there on a regular basis and they must give them quality candidates in order for them to vote for the party,” Sadow said.

We reached out to each Shreveport City Council member for their reactions and two were able to get back to us before the end of the day.

Councilwoman LeVette Fuller of District B said, “I wish Mayor Perkins luck on the campaign trail, as Vice-chair of the City Council I am committed to focusing on moving Shreveport forward. ”

Councilman Jerry Bowman of District G said, “My first reaction was simply WOW! I wish Mayor Perkins well on his endeavors . I will remain focused on trying to be the best city councilman I can for District G and the city as a whole.”



