Register today to vote in Dec. 5 election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Time is running out for you to register to vote in the Dec. 5 election.

According to the Lousiana Secretary of State’s Office, Wednesday, Nov. 4 is the deadline to register to vote in person/by mail.

The online registration deadline is Saturday, Nov. 14.

For more information visit http://GeauxVote.com or call (800) 883-2805.

You can also contact your parish Registrar of Voters Office.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.