Register today to vote in Dec. 5 election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Time is running out for you to register to vote in the Dec. 5 election.

According to the Lousiana Secretary of State’s Office, Wednesday, Nov. 4 is the deadline to register to vote in person/by mail.

The online registration deadline is Saturday, Nov. 14.

For more information visit http://GeauxVote.com or call (800) 883-2805.

You can also contact your parish Registrar of Voters Office.

