Reminders for Saturday’s election in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday is election day in Louisiana, but before you vote there are a few things you need to know.

Polls in Louisiana will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote. Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.

Voters in northwest Louisiana will decide on a number of propositions and the runoff election in the BESE District 4 race.

Democrat Dr. Cassie Williams Republican Michael Melerine are facing off for the vacant BESE District 4 seat.

The BESE District 4 seat represents ten parishes in Northwest Louisiana, including Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Vernon, Webster, and Winn.

Voters in Bossier, DeSoto and Sabine Parishes are also voting on tax propositions.

South Louisiana voters will also decide the runoff race for the final Congressional seat in the state.

The 2nd District seat represents a district centered in New Orleans and extending up the Mississippi River into Baton Rouge. Two Democratic state senators from New Orleans are in the runoff: Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.