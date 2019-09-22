Abraham, Rispone visit GOP meet & greet in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Just days after the first debate in the Louisiana Governor’s race, Republicans Eddie Rispone and Congressman Ralph Abraham, paid a visit to Shreveport to address supporters at a Republican meet-and-greet event.

Dozens of supporters filled the Wyndham Garden Hotel to learn more about the candidates, and allow each of them to plead their case.



“We’ve got this plethora of experience that we will bring governors seat and run this state in a much more efficient and I might add much more transparent manner,”​ said Abraham, who represents northeast Louisiana in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Touting his business acumen, Rispone told listeners, ​”Let’s do something different. Let’s elect a different kind of governor that can get things done, knows how to create jobs, knows how to fill those jobs with Louisiana citizens so they will have a future. Our grandchildren and their grandchildren will have a future.”

Both men believe if they can whittle incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards’ primary vote down to below 50 percent-plus-one, either can beat him in the general or runoff election.

The primary election is Oct. 12, 2019, and, if necessary, the runoff is scheduled for Nov. 16, 2019.

