Your Local Election Headquarters

Retired DeSoto Parish judge defeats incumbent DA’s bid for re-election

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Retired DeSoto Parish Judge Charles Adams (r) defeated incumbent DeSoto Parish District Attorney with 62 percent of the vote.

Full Election Results

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Incumbent DeSoto Parish District Attorney Gary Evans was soundly defeated Tuesday in his bid for a second term by former Desoto Parish District Judge Charles Adams.

Adams, a Republican, served as a 42nd Judicial District Court Judge for 23 years before retiring in June and announcing his candidacy, running on a promise to return integrity to the office.

On Tuesday, he garnered 8,893 votes (62%) to Evans’ 5,433 (38%).

Before his election to the bench in 1997, Adams spent seven years as an assistant district attorney in DeSoto Parish. During his tenure, he often presided over cases prosecuted by Evans and his office.

Evans’ tenure has been marked by conflicts with the Court as well as with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s office, and in October, the DPSO launched an investigation into what Sheriff Richardson called improprieties over the way Evans handled grand juries.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ

Candidate Profiles

Candidate Profiles

Plan Your Vote

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss