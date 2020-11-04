Retired DeSoto Parish judge defeats incumbent DA’s bid for re-election

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Incumbent DeSoto Parish District Attorney Gary Evans was soundly defeated Tuesday in his bid for a second term by former Desoto Parish District Judge Charles Adams.

Adams, a Republican, served as a 42nd Judicial District Court Judge for 23 years before retiring in June and announcing his candidacy, running on a promise to return integrity to the office.

On Tuesday, he garnered 8,893 votes (62%) to Evans’ 5,433 (38%).

Before his election to the bench in 1997, Adams spent seven years as an assistant district attorney in DeSoto Parish. During his tenure, he often presided over cases prosecuted by Evans and his office.

Evans’ tenure has been marked by conflicts with the Court as well as with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s office, and in October, the DPSO launched an investigation into what Sheriff Richardson called improprieties over the way Evans handled grand juries.

