Runoff for Natchitoches mayoral race; Greenwood mayor re-elected

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After waiting months to vote on the race for Natchitoches Mayor, residents will have to wait a little longer for a final outcome.

Incumbent Mayor Lee Posey (46.8%) will face Ronnie James Williams, Jr. (49.4%) in an August 15 runoff, after neither received 50 percent of the vote in Saturday’s election.

Williams received the most votes with 2,092 and Mayor Posey received 1,985 votes.

Posey is running for his third term as Natchitoches mayor.

Meanwhile, voters in Greenwood, Louisiana overwhelmingly re-elected incumbent Mayor Frank Stawasz.

Stawasz won over 62 percent of the vote in Saturday’s election.

Click here for unofficial results.

