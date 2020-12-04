On the ballot Saturday: Runoff race for City Court Judge in Shreveport

Emily Merkle (l) and Edward Mouton will face each other in a runoff for Shreveport City Court Judge on Dec. 5

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Runoff elections will be taking place across the State of Louisiana on Saturday.

The big race on some ballots in Shreveport is for City Court Judge. The run off is between Emily Merckle and Edward Mouton.

Due to how the lines are drawn in Bossier Parish, some residents there will also be voting in this race.

Candice Battiste, the North Louisiana Organizer for the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, says it’s not over just because you showed up for one election.

“Many times, especially when you’re talking about a city court race, this is the first person that you see if you end up going to court for something as simple as a ticket, if there’s a civil issue.”

There are also municipal races in our area. To see what’s on your ballot and for other Election Day resources information can be found on GeauxVote.com as well as the Power Coalition website.