Ryan Gatti enters runoff with Robert Mills

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Conservationists seek protection of California Joshua trees
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Protesters take to the streets ahead of debate
Edwards, Rispone launch attacks in Louisiana governor runoff
PHOTOS: First look at Democratic presidential debate stage at Otterbein University
Haiti president breaks silence, says will not resign
Video
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
Heavy rain possible today through tonight.. cooler air returns tomorrow
Top Stories
8:30 pm Monday live update. Thunderstorms with heavy rain expected Tuesday through Tuesday night
Warmer with light rain Monday, heavy rain possible tonight through Wednesday morning
Showers and thunderstorms on the increase for Monday and Tuesday
Rain returning to some areas Sunday.. heavy rain possible Tuesday
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports Go app
Top Stories
IndyCar back on track at Richmond for 1st time in a decade
Palestinians, Saudis play to draw in historic match
Rockets won’t weigh in on James’ comments on Morey, China
Hicks back in Yanks’ lineup for Game 3 of ALCS; Stanton out
Community
Events
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
ETX elementary teacher among those killed in weekend wreck
Top Stories
Fall Musical, Bright Star, comes to Shreveport Little Theater
University Veterinary Hospital holds open house
Pedestrians urged to look twice before crossing the street
Judge: Shreveport must refund water customers for almost decade of overcharges
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Starting a fitness program
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Gina Rodriguez apologizes for singing N-word lyric
Top Stories
Actresses, gymnast named grand marshals of 2020 Rose Parade
Top Stories
Felicity Huffman starts serving prison time in college scam
Evaristo says Booker win a landmark for black British women
‘Grease’ spinoff set for new streaming service HBO Max
ABC apologizes for video wrongly said to be from Syria
Contests
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Birmingham attorney offers to represent 3-year-old’s abductor for $1
Ryan Gatti enters runoff with Robert Mills
Your Local Election HQ
Posted:
Oct 15, 2019 / 03:05 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 15, 2019 / 03:05 PM CDT
Enter to win a free trip to The Mel Robbins Show
Enter to win the KTAL NBC 6 Pro Football Challenge
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Trending Stories
Weather
Judge: Shreveport must refund water customers for almost decade of overcharges
Radar
Heavy rain possible today through tonight.. cooler air returns tomorrow
Election Results
Don't Miss
10 years ago today, the “balloon boy” hoax captivated America
Dozens attend first-ever ‘rage yoga’ class, which includes cursing and alcohol
Second-hand overdose: Toddler sickened by fentanyl
Top 10 searched Halloween costume ideas for 2019
Three-legged therapy dog needs surgery
‘Serial stowaway’ arrested at Chicago airport (again)
National World War II Museum opening academic building