Breaking News
Birmingham attorney offers to represent 3-year-old’s abductor for $1

Ryan Gatti enters runoff with Robert Mills

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss