Safety measures to protect public health put in place for Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC News) – President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee on Tuesday announced safety measures to protect public health during the inauguration.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden and Vice-president-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20.

The inaugural committee says Biden will take the oath of office on the west side of the Capitol Building, which has been used in recent years.

Biden also will deliver the traditional inauguration address from a platform.

But due to the pandemic things will appear different. Other elected officials will be on the platform, but attendance will be limited.

An Inaugural Parade of some sort will also be held, but will likely be mostly virtual.

There’s still no word if Biden will attend the traditional luncheon with members of congress after he’s sworn in… Or whether President Trump will host Biden at the usual tea at the White House before the ceremony.

In the hope of preventing a super spreading event, Biden’s inaugural team is urging all Americans to stay home during the ceremony.