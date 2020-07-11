Saturday is Election Day! 50 polling locations across Louisiana have changed. Is yours one of them?

Marty Goetz, right, and Diane White, prepare the voting screens as they start to set up a polling place Monday, June 1, 2020, for the voting for Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary in Jackson Township near Zelienople, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Louisiana Presidential and Municipal Primary Election is Saturday July 11.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 50 polling locations across Louisiana have changed. Is yours one of them?

View the entire list of polling location changes, by parish, below.