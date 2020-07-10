Saturday is election day in Louisiana, here’s what you need to know

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana residents will finally have a chance to take part in the 2020 election cycle.

The Louisiana Presidential Primary election was delayed from its original April 4 date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State, only registered Democrats and Republicans will be eligible to vote in the Presidential Primary.

Voters in several northwest Louisiana parishes will also vote on local elections, including mayoral races in Natchitoches and Greenwood.

Those 24 parishes include Bienville, Caddo, Natchitoches, and Sabine Parishes.

Voters are encouraged to remember:

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters can click here to find their polling location and sample ballot.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet).

Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.

Due to COVID-19, some polling places located at nursing homes, senior centers, or other senior-related locations have been moved. Voters can click here for the list of polling location changes.

