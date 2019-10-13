Schroder reelected as state treasurer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Voters have reelected Republican John Schroder as Louisiana’s state treasurer.

Schroder, who first won the position in a 2017 special election, defeated two opponents in Saturday’s primary to avoid a runoff.

Your Local Election HQ: Watch live streaming coverage here

The former state lawmaker from St. Tammany Parish fought off competition from New Orleans area lawyer Derrick Edwards, a Democrat making a second unsuccessful bid for the job. His other opponent was Teresa Kenny, a candidate without party affiliation from Metairie.

Schroder was first elected treasurer two years ago, to fill the remaining term of Republican John Kennedy, who won a U.S. Senate seat.

The treasurer is Louisiana’s state banker, in charge of investing, disbursing and managing the state’s money and its savings accounts. The treasurer also chairs the Bond Commission, which oversees state borrowing and debt levels.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.