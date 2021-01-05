Second Arkansas Republican senator vows to support Biden’s election

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) is joining his colleague, Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, in supporting the decision of the Electoral College who on Wednesday will affirm Joe Biden as 46th president of the United States.

Boozman and Cotton’s statements came after Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and 11 other GOP senators or then senators-elect announced plans to challenge the election results.

On Sunday, Cotton issued a statement saying he would not join a coalition of Senate Republicans who have vowed the Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden, and on Monday Trump, calling out Cotton by name, tweeted that Republicans “never forget.”

Boozman joined a number of Republican senators who have vowed to voted support the Electoral College on Wednesday, including Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who on Tuesday released a four-page letter to Texans on saying he will vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s election on Wednesday.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Boozman acknowledged that many Americans are concerned about what he called “the integrity of the election,” and said he shares the belief that “allegations of irregularities and fraud, “need to be investigated.”

A supporter of President Trump, Boozman said he was disappointed with the outcome of the 2020 election, and supported Trump’s right to pursue legal challenges, but added, “not one of the lawsuits filed found evidence of widespread fraud or irregularities that would have changed the outcome of the election.”

He also said not even one state’s outcome would have changed as a result of the requested recounts, and that objecting to certified electoral votes won’t have an impact on the results either.

But ultimately, Boozman admitted that, “Under the Constitution, Congress does not have the legal authority to change the outcome of the presidential election.”