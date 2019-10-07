Sen. Cassidy (R) won’t endorse a gubernatorial candidate ahead of Saturday’s election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S Senator Bill Cassidy (R) of Louisiana says he is committed to the Republican party, but on Monday the first-term Senator said he will not endorse either of the GOP candidates looking to challenge Democrat incumbent John Bel Edwards in the race for Louisiana Governor.

Ralph Abraham (R) and businessman Eddie Rispone (R) are on the ballot in Saturday’s gubernatorial primary. Unless Edwards wins 51% or more of the vote, one of them will move on to challenge him in the November 16 runoff.

“No, I gave my word to both of them,” Sen. Cassidy said, “but I do think they’re good folks who have a vision.”

This week, the Louisiana Governor’s race has taken center stage in the national landscape. Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a Republican rally in the New Orleans area on Saturday and President Donald Trump is expected to be at a rally on Friday in Lake Charles. Senator Cassidy said these rallies are meant to support conservative ideals and not favor either of the Republican gubernatorial candidates over the other.

“I think this is a conservative rally,” Sen. Cassidy said. “If you kind of like the ideas that President Trump has put forward on a national level, which Louisiana has benefited from. Perhaps not as much as Texas, then be in line with President Trump’s vision.”

Cassidy spent part of Monday morning speaking to an AP government class at Shreveport’s Loyola College Prep. Cassidy feels one way Louisiana can compete and succeed on the national level is by giving young people a reason to stay in the state.

“Right now, many of our people, our best and brightest, for example, have moved to Texas, or to Tennessee or Georgia,” Sen. Cassidy said. “The degree to which we lose that competition, we lose our future. So, I think we should ask every gubernatorial candidate, or the current governor, what have you put in place that is going to help us win that competition, or what would you put in place?”

According to the latest Louisiana governors race poll conducted by JMC Analytics, incumbent Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards (D) leads the race with 45%. Rispone is second at 20% and Congressman Abraham is third with 19%.

14% of those polled were undecided.

Election day is Saturday.

