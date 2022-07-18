SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana state Sen. Greg Tarver is about to become the sixth candidate to announce a run for Shreveport mayor.

La. State Sen. Greg Tarver (D) Dist. 39

The Democrat and longtime Dist. 39 representative says he will formally announce his candidacy Tuesday morning in a news conference at the J.S. Williams Funeral Home.

Tarver was first elected to the State Senate representing District 39 in 1984, serving for 20 years. He retired for eight years before he was elected again in 2012 and has served in the seat ever since.

He currently serves on several committees in Baton Rouge, including the Senate Finance, Judiciary B, Senate and Governmental Affairs, Senate Executive Committee (Chairman), Veterans Affairs and Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, Natural Resources, Vocational and Technical Education.

Before Tarver was a state senator, he served as a Shreveport City Councilman, and as Caddo Parish Police Juror.

Tarver’s candidacy will make him the sixth candidate that has announced a run for the mayor’s office in Shreveport. In addition to Mayor Adrian Perkins running for re-election, the following people have announced their intention to run:

Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez

Tom Arceneaux

Tracy Mendels

Darryl R. Ware II

Although there are six candidates, there may be more or less by the time the two-day qualifying window is closed. The qualifying period for candidates in Louisiana’s Nov. 8, 2022 – Open Congressional Primary Election is July 20-22.