Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas raises $1M for re-elect bid

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 07: Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) speak to the media during a news conference on Capitol Hill, February 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. Cotton along with David Perdue (R-GA) unveiled immigration legislation they say is aimed at cutting the number of green cards issued annually by the U.S. in half. (Photo by […]

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton’s campaign says he raised more than $1 million over the past three months for his re-election bid.

The Republican from Arkansas on Tuesday announced he ended the second quarter with $3.5 million in the bank for the 2020 race. Cotton was first elected in 2014, defeating incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Pryor. He’s being challenged by Democratic hopeful Josh Mahony of Fayetteville.

Cotton’s campaign did not say how much money was spent during the quarter. Cotton’s campaign said it has more than three and a half times the amount of cash on hand compared to this point in the 2014 race against Pryor.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.