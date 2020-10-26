Senator Bill Cassidy and Mayor Adrian Perkins address why they want your vote

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy is running for reelection and while political experts favor him to win he faces challengers across the state including from Shreveport’s Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Republican Senator Cassidy said he’s responded well to the pandemic as a legislator and doctor.

“I feel as though I’ve been incredibly positive on the COVID response because it’s brought my experience as a physician in the charity hospital system knowing the importance of public health but doing research on vaccines, how they work, how you prove they’re safe and how do you get them out to people’s arms,” Cassidy said.

Shreveport Mayor and Democrat Adrian Perkins said he’s running for U.S. Senate because of the pandemic and the government’s response.

“I want one to continue to fight for the community. I want to protect our community and this response to COVID-19 has been a disastrous for a lot of us. We’ve lost lives in this community to this very deadly virus and we have not received the support from Washington D.C. we need” Perkins said.

Cassidy said he’s been effective promoting vaccines and opening schools.

“I lobbied hard and because of my lobbying and that of others, there’s been hundreds of billions of dollars put forward for both testing in vaccine development. I said to Dr. Fauci, these children are low risk of being infected, you’re asking them to give up a year and their educational life, tell me why? And I could see him thinking. Then in the next week he began to speak about how we need to reopen schools,” Cassidy said.

Mayor Perkins said his administration went from progressing Shreveport to survival mode.

“We went from a progress mode in year one, from balancing the city’s budget, lowering crime in the city, having the safest year in 45 years, having an unemployment rate around 3.9-percent to survival mode this year in 2020. One thing that I’ve learned in this is that when you’re in a crisis you need every entity of government to be operating and the federal government is even more important because they have more resources,” Perkins said.

Cassidy said Perkins is not his strongest challenger and will vote liberal if elected.

“But it will be a clear choice. His first vote will be for Chuck Schumer for Senate Majority Leader. That’s Medicare for all,” Cassidy said.

Perkins said Cassidy has not been a good leader and he’ll do better.

“If Senator Cassidy isn’t here leading from the front as a medical doctor that says all we need to know about his leadership in Washington D.C. If leaders aren’t there for you when you need them the most they’re not going be there for you any other time,” Perkins said.

With Cassidy and Perkins included there’s 15 candidates on the ballot for Senate.

Cassidy has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. Perkins has been endorsed by Former President Barack Obama.

Early voting in Louisiana ends on Tuesday.