Seven precincts in SE and SW Caddo Parish will be moved for Saturday’s primary

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to Louisiana’s Presidential Primary election being postponed twice due to COVID-19 concerns, the five precincts that ordinarily vote at University Elementary School and the two precincts that vote at Summerfield Elementary School will be moved, but only for Saturday’s election.

The reason for the temporary relocation is due to construction going on at the schools in preparation for school starting in August.

Precincts 56, 76, 101, 108 and 112 who usually vote at University Elementary will be moved to the University Center at LSU-S, 1 University Place, while Precincts 63 and 89, who usually vote at Summerfield Elementary School will vote at Graywood Baptist Church, 5841 Colquitt Road in Keithville.

With the exception of Greenwood, which is having a municipal election, the election is a closed presidential primary, meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans will be allowed to vote.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and social distancing measures will be in place.

Voters will return to their regular precincts for the Presidential election on Nov. 3.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.