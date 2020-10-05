Your Local Election Headquarters

Should doctor’s notes be required for COVID-19 positive voters wanting late absentee ballot applications?

by: Russell Falcon and KXAN Staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group called MOVE Texas Action Fund is suing the Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir and the Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughes.

The lawsuit challenges the need for a doctor’s note requirement for late absentee ballot applications.

This is specifically for voters who are diagnosed with COVID-19 after the deadline has passed to get an absentee ballot for the general election.

MOVE Texas Action Fund argues that this requirement will make it challenging for people with COVID-19 to vote.

According to Texas voter laws, absentee ballots are restricted to those who are 65 years or older; disabled; out of the country; or in jail, but otherwise eligible to vote.

The lawsuit argues that since a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 before the application deadline — by self-identifying as having a disability — that voters who are diagnosed at or near the deadline to apply for mail-in ballots should also be able to do this without a doctor’s note.

Additionally, the lawsuit states that the requirement disenfranchises voters who don’t have a primary care physician, are uninsured, and/or cannot afford medical care — these, the lawsuit says, are disproportionately racial minorities and/or people of color.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control Prevention also shows that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected communities of color.

The Travis County Clerk’s office says: “The County Clerk follows the law. The requirement to get a physician’s certification is a statutory requirement.”

In Texas, the deadline to request a ballot by mail is Oct. 23.

