Shreve Memorial Library to leave Cedar Grove-Line Ave. branch open only for March 20 election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Cedar Grove-Line Avenue branch will be only open for voting for the March 20 election day, according to the Shreve Memorial Library system.

SML says the library branch, which is at 8303 Line Avenue, will not have any library services available during the day.

All other Shreve Memorial Library Shreveport locations, and the North Caddo Branch will be open for library services as usual during the election, and library services will continue as normal. Services at Cedar Grove – Line Avenue branch will resume Monday, March 22 at 9:00 a.m.

All other full-time branches will be open to the public for library services such as checkouts and returns, computer use, study rooms, browsing, and faxing and copying. For more information and additional library updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.