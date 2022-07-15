SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Well-known Shreveport activist Craig Lee says he is running for city council.
Craig Lee, who has been a fixture at city council meetings advocating for the community and challenging city leadership, formally announced his candidacy for the District B seat in a press release sent Friday morning.
The release touts 27 years of experience as an advocate/lobbyist for fair and equitable public policy concerning human rights, economic and community development, and mentoring for youth and adults as reasons that he is duly qualified to lead District B.
“My platform, the 10 Rays of Light, is the only comprehensive grassroots empowerment platform in America,” Lee stated in the release.
The platform is focused on:
- Economic development and jobs
- Education
- Community development
- Property standards and code enforcement
- Cultural arts
- Crime prevention
- Power for the people
- Women, children, and families
- Parks and recreation
- Environment
Lee is a Shreveport native and a graduate of Xavier University in New Orleans. In addition to his activism, Lee has over 25 years of experience in marketing and the financial services industry.
Shreveport Councilwoman LeVette Fuller is currently the District B representative. Fuller announced Wednesday on local radio that she will not seek re-election in November.
Entrepreneur Gary Brooks is also expected to formally announce his candidacy Friday.