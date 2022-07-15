SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Well-known Shreveport activist Craig Lee says he is running for city council.

Craig Lee, who has been a fixture at city council meetings advocating for the community and challenging city leadership, formally announced his candidacy for the District B seat in a press release sent Friday morning.

Community leader and Shreveport Chapter NAACP Board Member Craig Lee

The release touts 27 years of experience as an advocate/lobbyist for fair and equitable public policy concerning human rights, economic and community development, and mentoring for youth and adults as reasons that he is duly qualified to lead District B.

“My platform, the 10 Rays of Light, is the only comprehensive grassroots empowerment platform in America,” Lee stated in the release.

The platform is focused on:

Economic development and jobs

Education

Community development

Property standards and code enforcement

Cultural arts

Crime prevention

Power for the people

Women, children, and families

Parks and recreation

Environment

Lee is a Shreveport native and a graduate of Xavier University in New Orleans. In addition to his activism, Lee has over 25 years of experience in marketing and the financial services industry.

Shreveport Councilwoman LeVette Fuller is currently the District B representative. Fuller announced Wednesday on local radio that she will not seek re-election in November.

Entrepreneur Gary Brooks is also expected to formally announce his candidacy Friday.