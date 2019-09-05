Shreveport bond proposal meetings continue tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport voters will get another chance to learn more about the $186 million bond proposal.

The bond proposal will appear on the November 16 ballot.

Included in the bond proposal is funding for a new headquarters building for Shreveport Police and funding for new vehicles for the Shreveport Fire Department.

Click here to view the 2019 bond proposal

The community meetings will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following park recreation centers and local church on the respective dates:

Thursday, Sept. 5 – Mamie Hicks 200 Mayfair St.

Thursday, Sept. 12 – Valencia 1800 Viking Dr.

Thursday, Sept. 26 – Airport Park 6500 Kennedy Dr.

Thursday, Oct. 10 – A.B. Palmer 547 E. 79th St.

Thursday, Oct. 17 – Bilberry 1902 Alabama Ave.

Click here to get detailed information on the bonds.

