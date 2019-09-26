Shreveport bond proposal meeting tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport residents will have the opportunity to meet with the City Council on the $186 million bond proposal, Thursday, September 26, at 6 p.m.

This is the first meeting since the newly elected Police Chief Ben Raymond has taken office. The community meeting will be held at the Airport Park Recreation Center in Shreveport.

The bond proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 16 ballot, includes funding for a new headquarters building for Shreveport Police and new vehicles for the Shreveport Fire Department.

Future meetings will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following park recreation centers and local church on the respective dates:

Thursday, Oct. 10 – A.B. Palmer 547 E. 79th St.

Thursday, Oct. 17 – Bilberry 1902 Alabama Ave.

Thursday, Oct. 29 – West Shreveport Alliance at Bill Cockrell.

