SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council voted to hold a special election to fill the City Marshal position after the sudden death of Charlie Caldwell, Jr.

Former Marshal Caldwell drowned in early May in an apparent boating accident in Destin, Florida.

The deadline for ballot items in the November election has passed, so the council set a special election that will take place in March 2023.

Chief Deputy James Jefferson is serving as interim Marshal.