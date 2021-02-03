Shreveport City Councilman considering run for Mayor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Councilman James Flurry says he’s considering a run for Mayor.

Flurry says he’s forming an exploratory committee ahead of a final decision, which he says won’t be made for another 30 days.

Flurry says jobs would be his top priority if he were to run.

“As Mayor, my two top priorities are public safety and jobs. Jobs for all citizens of Shreveport without regard to education or job training” said, Flurry.

Flurry currently represents District E on the Shreveport City Council.

The election for Shreveport Mayor will be held on November 8, 2022.