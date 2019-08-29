Shreveport community meetings on $186 million bond proposal continue tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The second of a series of community meetings about Shreveport’s $186 million bond proposal continues tonight.

The bond proposal will appear on the November 16 ballot.

The community meetings will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following park recreation centers and local church on the respective dates:

Thursday, Aug. 29 – Broadmoor Presbyterian Church 1915 Grover Place

Thursday, Sept. 5 – Mamie Hicks 200 Mayfair St.

Thursday, Sept. 12 – Valencia 1800 Viking Dr.

Thursday, Sept. 26 – Airport Park 6500 Kennedy Dr.

Thursday, Oct. 10 – A.B. Palmer 547 E. 79th St.

Thursday, Oct. 17 – Bilberry 1902 Alabama Ave.

