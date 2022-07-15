SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport entrepreneur has formally added his name to the growing list of candidates running for city council.

Gary Brooks announced his intent to run for council District B. He is the second candidate to announce his desire to be elected to the council seat currently occupied by Councilwoman LeVette Fuller, who announced Wednesday that she will not seek re-election. Shreveport activist Craig Lee also announced his bid for the seat on Friday.

Brooks is a businessman who has lived in Shreveport for more than 50 years and has been a resident and property owner in District B since 1993.

Over the course of more than 35 years, Brooks says he has owned more than half a dozen business establishments, and a priority for him is making the city more business-friendly.

“As a long-time business owner in Shreveport, it seems to me like the city is anti-business,” Brooks said. “We want more businesses to choose to move and open here. If the city can become more business-friendly, that will create more jobs for our residents. I want to get rid of all the red tape for businesses in District B and the rest of Shreveport,” Brooks said in his official campaign announcement.

Brooks’ businesses include bars and eateries, such as The Cub near Youree Dr. and E. King’s Highway, Bella Fresca on Line Ave., and Fat Tuesday’s on Marshall Street in Highland.

Brooks is a father of two adults and a grandfather. He is an Eagle Scout, Assistant Scout Master, a graduate of Louisiana State University Shreveport, and a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Shreveport City Council District B includes the Central Business District in downtown Shreveport on its northern end, south through Highland and Stoner Hill, west into Caddo Heights and Queensborough, and Hollywood to the south.

The qualifying period for candidates in Louisiana’s Nov. 8, 2022 – Open Congressional Primary Election is July 20-22.