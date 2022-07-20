SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Candidates running for Shreveport mayor started the qualification process Wednesday morning.

Six people have already declared their candidacy in the mayor’s race, including a Caddo Parish Commissioner, a former city council member, a retired police officer, a sitting state senator, and an Ivy League graduate. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced his run for reelection in November.

According to the requirements listed on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, to qualify for any mayoral race in the state, a candidate must be an eligible voter in the municipality that they seek. They also must have their listed residence in the city for at least one year before the election.

Tracy Mendels, a retired U.S. Army Sergeant and retired Shreveport Police Officer qualified Wednesday afternoon at the Caddo Parish Courthouse. Mendels is the only woman in the mayoral race.

Mendels says she is tired of the crime and believes Shreveport is worse than ever. She also thinks workforce training and expanded educational opportunities are needed.

Melvin Slack qualified for the race Wednesday. Slack previously ran for Shreveport mayor in 2014 but did not capture enough votes to make it to a run-off.

Caddo Commissioner Mario Chavez has also qualified for the mayor’s race. Chavez surprised local republicans when he announced that he would seek the city’s top position by running as a no-party candidate.

Other candidates who have declared but have not yet qualified include:

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins

District 39 Senator Greg Tarver

Tom Arceneaux

Darryl R. Ware II

Qualifying for the election on Nov. 8 elections ends Thursday.