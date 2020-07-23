Shreveport mayor officially qualifies for U.S. Senate run

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins officially qualifies for the U.S Senate race in Baton Rouge, La. 7/23/20 (Courtesy: @PerkinsforLA)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has officially qualified to run for the U.S. Senate.

I’m proud to officially be a candidate for the United States Senate!



Let’s go forward together to build a better Louisiana for all. #LASen #lagov



Come run with us https://t.co/sb2XKMqPgD pic.twitter.com/w082YadhFs — Adrian Perkins (@PerkinsforLA) July 23, 2020

Perkins will be challenging incumbent Senator Bill Cassidy. Cassidy is running for a second term and is expected to qualify on Friday.

So far eight candidates, including Perkins, have qualified for the race.

Perkins served in the Army and attended Harvard Law School before being elected as Mayor of Shreveport in December 2018.

Qualifying ends Friday at 4:30 p.m.

