Shreveport police union questions validity of chief’s poll finding support for bond proposal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The union representing Shreveport police officers is questioning the validity of an informal poll conducted online by the police chief that shows overwhelming support of a $76.1M bond proposition that would pay for a new police headquarters and substations, among other things.

Police Chief Ben Raymond released the results of the poll online Thursday morning, which displays the question posed to the officers: “Do you support Proposition 2 in the 2019 Bond, which includes $31.5 million for the Shreveport Police Department for capital improvements?”

There were 720 employees who could have responded. The results show 336 total responses, with 70.8% of them indicating support for the bond proposition. 29.2% said they oppose it.

“SPOA has grave concerns regarding the integrity and lack of validity of the poll conducted by Chief Raymond,” said a statement released by the SPOA Thursday afternoon questioning the use of Google Forms to conduct it. “According to the help section at google forms, it is impossible to have an anonymous survey that prevents duplicate answers,” SPOA President Michael Carter said in the statement.

The police union says it has sent a public records request to the City of Shreveport seeking information regarding the poll, noting that the city has until November 7, 2019 to respond under Louisiana law.

It’s the latest volley in a back and forth between the police union and the chief over the bond proposal, and it comes two days after the police union announced a formal campaign to oppose it. Earlier this month, the SPOA says they conducted a vote under union by-laws in which they say no member present at the meeting supported the proposal and “every member who spoke openly opposed the bond proposal.”

Chief Raymond said he found those results vote inconsistent with what he heard from his officers, so he decided to ask them himself. He says the poll was conducted during a 24-hour period between Monday and Wednesday, and that it was voluntary and unanimous. He also went to roll calls “and explained what the bond proposal was and was not, and I was very clear to officers that I’m not asking you what your personal vote is going to be, whether you are going to vote yes or no,” Raymond told KTAL/KMSS on Wednesday. “I’m simply asking from a departmental standpoint, do you support the fact that taxpayers want to buy us new facilities?”

The union is also taking issue with those visits to roll call.

“In addition to the legitimate vote taken by SPOA during its regular meeting, SPOA officers have received numerous complaints from its members regarding Chief Raymond and the City pushing this bond while doing nothing to take care of its officers finances,” Carter said in the union’s statement Thursday. “SPOA members have made it clear that the bond proposal is against their wishes and not in their best interest. As a union, SPOA is obligated to protect its members’ interests and ensure that the citizens of Shreveport understand their concerns.”

In a letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins dated October 25, the union’s attorney accused the police chief of attempting to “squelch the vote of SPOA members, which consists of over 70% of SPD Officers,” and claims Raymond “has begun taking affirmative actions to alter the public perception of the vote of SPOA’s members on this issue. On October 23, 2019, Chief Raymond appear at 4 different SPD Roll Calls to actively encourage and manipulate the members of SPD into showing support of the Bond Proposal. While speaking to his captive audience, Chief Raymond exalted the benefits of the Bond Proposal while intentionally misrepresenting the statements of SPOA and Dr. Carter.”

The letter asks the mayor to “instruct Chief Raymond to stop misrepresenting the statements made by SPOA and to stop all intimidating actions against SPD members to garnish support for the bond issue.”

“Furthermore, SPOA must insist that neither you, Chief Raymond, your press secretary, or any other City official suggest to the media that the results of any email campaign by Chief Raymond to its officers somehow constitutes an actual vote or the opinion of the majority of SPD officers,” the letter continues, ending with a warning that “if Chief Raymond and Mr. Riggs continue with their actions, SPOA will have no choice but to escalate its efforts to protect its officers’ rights.”

The following day, the union announced plans for their formal campaign to oppose the bond proposition.

Proposition 2 is one of three bond propositions on the ballot for Shreveport voters to decide on November 16, totaling $186 million for improvements for the city’s police and fire departments, public facilities, and upgrades to streets and drainage.

Early voting starts Saturday, November 1 and continues through Saturday, November 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for Sunday, November 3.