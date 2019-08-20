Shreveport to hold series of community meetings on $186M bond proposal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Now that the Shreveport City Council has agreed to put a $186 million bond proposal on the November ballot, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will spend the next few months holding a series of community meetings in hopes of selling the public on passing it.

According to the Mayor’s office, Perkins will hold a series of community meetings throughout the city to educate the public on the details of the bond proposal, which was approved by the council in a 4-3 vote last Tuesday to be placed on the November 16 ballot this fall.

In a statement announcing the community meetings, Perkins emphasized once again that voters would be deciding whether to continue bonds that would otherwise be expiring.

“This bond will address the immediate needs we have with infrastructure, roads, public safety, transportation and parks,” said Mayor Perkins. “This bond proposal accomplishes much, but it is just as important to note what it does not do. It does not raise taxes. It is a continuation of a portion of 6.2 mills dedicated to expiring bonds.”

The proposal was recommended by the Citizens’ Bond Committee, which included 16 volunteers of whom the Mayor and each City Councilperson appointed two members.

The community meetings will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following park recreation centers and local church on the respective dates: