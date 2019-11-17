Shreveport voters say no to bond propositions

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport voters said no to all three bond propositions in Saturday’s election. The bond propositions totaled $186 million.

Here is how the votes broke down by proposition:

Proposition 1

YES 48.78% (26,199 votes)

NO 51.22% (27,514 votes)

Proposition 2

YES 48.32% (25,847 votes)

NO 51.68% (27,644 votes)

Proposition 3

YES 49.94% (26,607 votes)

NO 50.06% (26,673 votes)

The bond proposal would have spent 6.2 mills to cover police, fire, street and drainage upgrades. In his efforts to sell the voting public on approving the bonds, Mayor Adrian Perkins repeatedly pointed out that they would replace ones that are expiring and therefore would not raise taxes.

Proposition 1 asked whether the city should incur debt and issue bonds of no more than $32,000,000 over 20 years at interest rates of no more than 9% percent annually in order to pay for improvements to the city’s water and sewer system.

Proposition 2 asked whether the city should incur debt and issue bonds of no more than $76,140,000 over 20 years at interest rates of no more than 9% percent annually in order to pay for improvements to public facilities, including parks and recreations, police and fire. The proposal includes funding for a new headquarters for the Shreveport Police Department, new police substations, as well as new fire stations and trucks.

Proposition 3 asked voters the city should incur debt and issue bonds of no more than $77,860,000 over 20 years at interest rates of no more than 9% percent annually in order to pay for improvements to the city’s streets and drainage systems. This would include citywide roadway improvements, a Linwood Avenue overpass, and MLK area-wide improvements.

