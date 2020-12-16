Special election called for vacant of BESE board seat after resignation of Tony Davis

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A special election has been called to fill the vacancy of BESE District 4 following a proclamation from Governor John Bel Edwards, regarding the resignation of Board of Elementary and Secondary Education member Tony Davis.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State, the special primary election will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 and the general election will be held April 24, 2021.

The qualifying period for the special primary election is scheduled for Jan. 20 – Jan. 22. Candidates for BESE qualify at the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office located at 8585 Archives Ave. in Baton Rouge. Hours of operation for the secretary of state are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. daily.

Qualifying fees must be paid in the form of cash; certified or cashier’s check on a state or national bank or credit union; U.S. postal money order; or money order issued by a state or national bank or credit union and must be accompanied by the qualifying form.

For more information, contact the Elections Division at 1-800-883-2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.