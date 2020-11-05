What’s next for sports betting in 55 parishes?

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in 55 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes approved of legalizing sports wagering Tuesday, but it will be a while before gamblers can start placing any bets.

The parish-by parish measure passed in all but one NWLA parish, which means live sports wagering will be legal in Caddo, Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne, De Soto, Natchitoches, Red River, and Webster Parish, but it’s all likely at least a year away because lawmakers still have to set the tax rates and regulations.

State Senator David Cameron of Metairie was one of the authors of the legislation Gov. Edwards signed back in June allowing individual parishes to decide if they’d allow sports betting. Cameron says he wants to have it up and running at the end of next year for the parishes that approved the measure. In order for that to happen, he says, the legislature will have to pass bills in April involving taxes and how to implement it.

“Obviously the language says that you wanted sports wagering in your parish, so we can’t require someone to drive to a neighborhood parish to place bets. That’s not going to work. That’s not what they voted on.”

In parishes without casinos, restaurants or bars could be an option for sports betting.

The head of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation, Rocky Rockett, adds that through online methods this could also generate revenue for casinos dealing with COVID restrictions.

“I want everyone to keep in mind, Mississippi has been doing this for a while, generating a lot of good state revenue. Generating some new opportunities for jobs and losing our gaming customers to that market, so hopefully this will gain our customers back.”