State Senator Greg Tarver preparing to run for another term

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) -The legislative session is over and State Senator Greg Tarver is preparing to run for another four years in office. Thursday afternoon, Tarver discussed his future plans with KTAL/KMSS.

“I’m getting prepared to run for office. This is my last term and it’s a very important term. We will be able to redistrict, everything will be redistricted in the state. The Senate districts, the House of Representative districts, the Congressional districts and that’s going to be very, very important and it takes a lot of experience to work with people to get things done.”

Tarver first served in the State Senate representing District 39 in 1984, for 20 years. He then was elected again in 2012.

“I’m going to make the announcement some time in July. The election is in October, so we have plenty of time.”

Term limited, State Representative Barbara Norton announced her intention to run for the Senate seat along with Shreveport attorney Shante Wells.

The primary is on October 12th, and the general election is on November 16th. The filing deadline for candidates is August 8th.

