Stewart wins second term as Caddo Parish District Attorney

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart easily beat fellow Democrat Patricia “Pat” Gilley Tuesday in his bid for re-election.

Stewart garnered 61 percent of the votes, while Gilley pulled in 39 percent.

This election will mark Stewart’s first full six-year term. He was first elected in a November 2015 special election to fill the unexpired term of the late Charles Scott.

Scott died of a heart attack in April 2015, six months after he ran unopposed for his second term in the D.A.’s office.

Stewart said he’s proud of his record, which has included youth programs and enhanced victim assistance program, including establishing a specific domestic violence and sexual assault section to deal with victims in those areas.

In addition, Stewart said his office is in the process of putting that together a program on a number of mental health issues found in the criminal justice system.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.