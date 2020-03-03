Super Tuesday voting underway in ArkLaTex for Presidential Primaries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voting is underway in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas for the Super Tuesday Presidential Primary.

14 states and one U.S. territory will be holding primaries with 1357 delegates at stake.

Only California has more delegates at stake than Texas, which will award 228 delegates.

Arkansas and Oklahoma will award 31 and 38 delegates respectively.

In addition to the Presidential Primary, east Texas voters will decide on Republican primary races for the 1st Congressional District race and the State Representative District 9 race.

Voters in Bowie, Shelby and Titus Counties will also decide on the Republican primary races for Sheriff.

The polls in Texas and Oklahoma close at 7:00 p.m.; in Arkansas, the polls close at 7:30 p.m.

Voters are reminded to bring proper identification with them to the polls.

The Presidential Primary in Louisiana is set for April 4.