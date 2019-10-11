Louisiana Power Coalition hosts candidate forum at SUSLA Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Power Coalition for Equity and Justice hosted a candidate forum Thursday night with candidates in local legislative races as well as the candidates running for Caddo Parish Sheriff.

The forum was sponsored by Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, VOTE.

Candidates from races in State Senate districts 36, 37, and 38 participated in the forum, as well as candidates in races for State House districts 3 and 5. The candidates in the race for Caddo Parish Sheriff also participated.

Organizers say it’s important people get to know each candidate so that voters can make well-informed decisions on election day.

“The turnout was just as expected. I think being on a college campus we have a little bit of a younger crowd too and so that was awesome and it just shows what we’re doing is working,” said Power Coalition North Louisiana organizer Candice Bauttiste.

The Power Coalition describes itself as a coalition of groups from across Louisiana whose mission is to organize in impacted communities, educate and turn out voters, and fight for politics that create a more equitable and just system in Louisiana.

Election day is Saturday, October 12. The polls will be open from 7:00 am until 8:00 pm.

Candidates must win by at least 51% or they will have to participate in a run-off election Nov 6.

