SUSLA is working to increase voter turnout in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local group is partnering with Southern University Shreveport to encourage people to early vote.

The Power Coalition for equity and justice and SUSLA are helping students and neighbors in the MLK community by providing free transportation to Caddo registrar of voter’s office.

Today they walked from SUSLA’s downtown campus to the registrar’s office.

They are trying to increase voter turnout in the African American community.

“When we get a 29 percent turnout of African American voters that’s just disappointing. We want to do what we can to lead the effort to say your right to vote and your vote is your voice,” said Rodney Ellis Chancellor of SUSLA.

Wednesday SUSLA will be holding a rally on their main campus to get people out to early vote this week.

For more information on how you can get free transportation call or text 318-615-9203

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.