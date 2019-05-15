Taliaferro announces Caddo Commissioner run

Breaking News
by: John Walton

CADDO PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – Jim Taliaferro is making a run for Caddo Parish Commissioner.

Taliaferro is running for the District 8 that will be vacated by Commissioner Mike Middleton. Middleton recently announced his decision not to run for re-election.

“I am running to do the people’s work on the Caddo Commission. The citizens of District 8 deserve a leader that will continue Commissioner Middleton’s track record of honesty, integrity, and accountability. I will work to be a good steward of both our infrastructure and our taxpayer dollars. I will be a voice for fiscal responsibility” said Taliaferro. 

Taliaferro recently ran unsuccessfully for Shreveport Mayor back in November 2018. 

