Tammy Phelps wins Louisiana House District 3 race

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Tammy Phelps is the new state representative for Louisiana House District 3. The seat was left vacant by Barbara Norton, who is now term-limited.

Phelps and fellow democrat Daryl Joy Walters were in a runoff for the seat. Phelps took home 51% with 4,939 votes to Walters 49% and 4,826 votes.

Phelps picked up an endorsement from Norton, while Walters was backed by Lester Smith who they both faced in the primary election.

