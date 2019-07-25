Tarver announces run for re-election for State Senate seat

State Senator Greg Tarver announces his run for re-election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State Senator Greg Tarver is running for re-election.

Tarver currently represents District 39 in the Louisiana State Senate.

Tarver is being challenged by Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton and Shante Wells

Tarver says he’s best suited for the job.

‘Because of my experiences, my background, and things I have accomplished since I’ve been there. If you know Caddo, then you know I’ve accomplished a lot of things and brought a lot of money to Caddo Parish’ said Tarver.

Qualifying for the October 12 election is set for August 6.

