Tarver files second lawsuit challenging residency of challenger

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – State Senator Greg Tarver has filed a second lawsuit challenging the residency of another challenger to his District 39 senate seat.

In the lawsuit filed late Tuesday, Tarver is alleging that Shante Wells doesn’t live in District 39.

Tarver is being challenged by outgoing State Representative Barbara Norton, Jim Slagle, and Wells.

On Monday Tarver filed a lawsuit contending that Norton also doesn’t live inside District 39. A hearing is set for Friday on that lawsuit.

According to Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence, the suit is mandated by Louisiana’s election laws to be heard by a judge within four days of the suit being filed.

