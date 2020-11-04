Taylor wins City Council District A seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — City Council District A appointee Tabatha Taylor has been elected to the seat, defeating a challenge from Shreveport contractor and fellow Democrat Lloyd Anderson.

Taylor was unanimously appointed to the Shreveport City Council in May following the retirement of Willie Bradford.

Taylor received 69.8 percent of the vote while Anderson received 30.2 percent of the vote.

Taylor, who grew up in the MLK community and still resides in the district, wants the community to know she’s already looking ahead. She has already met with the Chancellor of Southern University at Shreveport and the Economic Development Director.

Taylor said, “I want in district A what everybody else wants around the city. To live in a safe neighborhood. To have a neighborhood that has accessibility. I want a neighborhood that has cleanliness.”

District A includes North Highland, Martin Luther King, Cross Lake, and Allendale communities.

