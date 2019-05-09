Teacher union calls for business boycott after pay raise tax proposal fails

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local teacher’s union says they plan to boycott Bossier Parish businesses they say opposed a tax proposal that would have given teachers a pay raise.

Voters overwhelmingly rejected the May 4 tax proposal that would have raised property taxes in the Parish. Voters also rejected a tax proposal meant for technology upgrades for the school district.

The Bossier Federation Chapter of the Red River United is encouraging its union members to not support businesses they say actively worked against the tax measure.

A list of those businesses has been placed on the Red River Union’s Facebook page.

