TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Mayor Allen Brown announced Tuesday that he will seek re-election.

So far, no one else has declared their intent to run against Brown, who was elected in 2018.

Brown says that he has a lot of unfinished business to get done for the people of Texarkana.

“I have a strong commitment to the city, and I’ve really enjoyed being mayor and working. Learning how the city operates,” Brown said. “I’m really excited about what we have on the front from economic development, and I’d like to see those projects through.”

The filing period to qualify for this election is July 29 through August 19.