Texas Supreme Court gives nod to drive-in ballots

AUSTIN, Texas (NBC News) – The Texas Supreme Court has approved counting drive-in ballots toward the 2020 election.

More than 127,000 early votes in Harris County can now be processed, after several conservative activist rallied to permanently throw out the drive thru ballots.

The Republican activists against drive-thru ballots were claiming the form of voting violates the constitution.

But the state’s supreme court ruled against throwing out the ballots, allowing those more than one hundred-thousand votes to be included in the final count.

