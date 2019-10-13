Landry wins 2nd term as attorney general

Attorney General Jeff Landry will hold on to his position as Louisiana’s chief legal officer.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Landry will hold on to his position as Louisiana’s chief legal officer.

Your Local Election HQ: Watch live streaming coverage here

Voters in Saturday’s primary election gave the Republican from the Lafayette area a second term in office, choosing him over Democrat Ike Jackson Jr.

Landry has raised the profile of attorney general. He’s clashed repeatedly with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards over LGBT rights, state finances and the death penalty. He’s also used the office to champion Republican policy positions.

Jackson is a lawyer from Plaquemine who once worked in the attorney general’s office.

Jackson criticized Landry’s decision to join a federal lawsuit seeking to throw out former President Barack Obama’s health overhaul. He said Landry has run the office in a purely partisan manner. But he had little money to mount his election challenge.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.