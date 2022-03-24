MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three candidates are vying to be the Mayor of Mansfield, including current Mayor John Mayweather. He faces Thomas Jones, who is on the police jury, and Joseph Hall, who is an Alderman.

Each say they want to bring back up the population of Mansfield after the latest census data showed a population decline.

Mayor Mayweather says he oversaw the city through the height of COVID-19 and would like to complete projects that were postponed because of the pandemic.

“We did not have a layoff, we kept this city afloat,” said John Mayweather, Sr. “We kept this city moving. But we did what we could to keep this city afloat. And that’s what I’m going to do the next four years when I get elected. There’s some things I would love to do. The city is back on the move. We’ve pretty well gotten past this pandemic and now we are moving forward with this city. There’s some things I would love to do. I love to bring more people back into this city.”

“I’ve seen businesses leave,” said Thomas Jones. “I’ve seen our community kind of falling apart and I want to bring our community together and build it back so our children will have something to come back that they’re proud of. Jobs, nice homes, infrastructure, things that would make Mansfield a nice place to be.”

“I believe Mansfield needs every opportunity that it can like other cities,” said Joseph Hall Jr. “And I believe I can bring a lot more opportunities to Mansfield because of building relationships with different people, partnerships with different agencies, and just be a better Mansfield.”

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.